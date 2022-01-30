Receive Access Ecosystem Price Tops $1.44 on Major Exchanges (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00003821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $8.91 million and $54,796.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.23 or 0.00247223 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000117 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006890 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000909 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $424.85 or 0.01126611 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Profile

Receive Access Ecosystem is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org . The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard . The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Receive Access Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars.

