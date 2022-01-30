Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Short Interest Update

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of RBGPF stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $82.25. 3,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,460. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.78. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $72.30 and a 1 year high of $96.62.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.