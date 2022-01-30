RED Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, RED has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One RED coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a market capitalization of $550,157.46 and $19,236.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.00 or 0.00290151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009151 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002078 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000633 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

