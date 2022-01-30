ReddCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $22,222.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $23.42 million and approximately $22,222.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,954.03 or 0.99953726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00070790 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00242731 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.70 or 0.00158784 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013673 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.92 or 0.00310841 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006758 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004071 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000756 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

