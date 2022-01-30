RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $176.24 million and $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.99 or 0.00246529 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00078522 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00106595 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002700 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars.

