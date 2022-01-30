Redpanda Earth Price Up 12.6% This Week (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Redpanda Earth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Redpanda Earth has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Redpanda Earth has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and $195,247.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00047775 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.25 or 0.06796554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,485.58 or 0.99822702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00050985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00052372 BTC.

About Redpanda Earth

The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken . Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken

Redpanda Earth Coin Trading

