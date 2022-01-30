Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,500 shares, a growth of 111.9% from the December 31st total of 98,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 638,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 65.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,808,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 1,509,573 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reed’s in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Reed’s by 24.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 133,288 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Reed’s by 5.7% during the second quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 7,055,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 377,418 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Reed’s by 1,696.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 212,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Reed's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REED opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57. Reed’s has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.68.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 31.14% and a negative return on equity of 161.92%. The business had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Reed’s will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Reed’s

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.