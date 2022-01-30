Reef Hits Market Cap of $178.56 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Reef coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. Reef has a total market cap of $178.56 million and approximately $16.11 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Reef

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 17,530,705,935 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

