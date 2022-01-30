Refinable (FINE) Market Cap Hits $6.00 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Refinable coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Refinable has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Refinable has a total market cap of $6.00 million and $597,982.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00047748 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,576.07 or 0.06830631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,777.91 or 1.00170689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00052235 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars.

