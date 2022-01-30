Reflexer Ungovernance Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $304,844.00 (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market cap of $30.70 million and approximately $304,844.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be bought for $183.93 or 0.00484547 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Reflexer Ungovernance Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,938.13 or 0.99945488 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00073334 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00021166 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00030013 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Profile

FLX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,935 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reflexer Ungovernance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reflexer Ungovernance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reflexer Ungovernance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reflexer Ungovernance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reflexer Ungovernance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.