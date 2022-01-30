Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,368,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.98% of Regency Centers worth $226,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.0% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of REG opened at $71.19 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.21.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

REG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Compass Point cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.71.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

