Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) will report earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.48). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($3.64). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Relay Therapeutics.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 306.80%.

RLAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

In related news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $796,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $230,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,101. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 14,016.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLAY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,730. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.43. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $54.06.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

