Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $151.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $114.26 and a 52-week high of $181.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.75.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.56.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

