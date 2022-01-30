Relite Finance Trading 3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RELI)

Relite Finance (CURRENCY:RELI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Relite Finance has a market cap of $670,543.51 and $2,629.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Relite Finance has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Relite Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00047935 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.77 or 0.06844269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,053.86 or 1.00143884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00050800 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00052373 BTC.

Relite Finance Coin Profile

Relite Finance’s total supply is 58,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,774,656 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance

Relite Finance Coin Trading

