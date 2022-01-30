Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Update

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 109.7% from the December 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Renault stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24. Renault has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $9.84.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNLSY. Zacks Investment Research cut Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from €35.00 ($39.77) to €40.00 ($45.45) in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Renault currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

