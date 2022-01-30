Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $65,965.08 (REEC)

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a total market capitalization of $65,965.08 and $60,677.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00048551 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.13 or 0.06842676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,920.19 or 1.00024126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00051549 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00052819 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 976,045,516 coins and its circulating supply is 338,156,645 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial . Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official website is reec.io

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Renewable Electronic Energy Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

