REPO Market Capitalization Tops $6.12 Million (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, REPO has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. REPO has a total market cap of $6.12 million and $789,825.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00047850 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,561.31 or 0.06790106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,644.34 or 0.99796108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00051202 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00052412 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

