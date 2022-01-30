Request (REQ) Reaches Market Cap of $221.19 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Request has a total market capitalization of $221.19 million and approximately $15.72 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000598 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00045745 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00108596 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins and its circulating supply is 999,876,008 coins. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official website is request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

