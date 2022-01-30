ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $265.29.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get ResMed alerts:

NYSE:RMD opened at $216.12 on Friday. ResMed has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.08 and its 200-day moving average is $263.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ResMed will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total value of $634,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total transaction of $392,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,366 shares of company stock worth $13,685,962 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in ResMed by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,631,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ResMed by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,677,000 after purchasing an additional 32,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.