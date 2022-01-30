ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.50.

NYSE RMD traded down $8.77 on Friday, hitting $216.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,302. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ResMed has a 1-year low of $179.37 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.08 and its 200 day moving average is $263.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,485 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total transaction of $392,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,366 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,962 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

