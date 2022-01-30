Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Short Interest Down 36.1% in January

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the December 31st total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ROIC stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.50. 1,122,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,741. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average is $18.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,583,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,185,000 after buying an additional 369,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,182,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,861,000 after buying an additional 107,959 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,863,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,647,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,127,000 after buying an additional 377,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,593,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,793,000 after buying an additional 224,889 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

