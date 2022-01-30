Reviewing Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) and Brewbilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIML)

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) and Brewbilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIML) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Harmonic has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brewbilt Brewing has a beta of 3.75, suggesting that its stock price is 275% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Harmonic and Brewbilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmonic 1.42% 6.82% 2.89% Brewbilt Brewing -1,177.76% N/A -1,533.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harmonic and Brewbilt Brewing’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmonic $378.83 million 2.80 -$29.27 million $0.06 172.20 Brewbilt Brewing $90,000.00 64.61 -$1.32 million N/A N/A

Brewbilt Brewing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harmonic.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Harmonic shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Harmonic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Brewbilt Brewing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Harmonic and Brewbilt Brewing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmonic 0 1 4 1 3.00 Brewbilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harmonic presently has a consensus target price of $12.17, suggesting a potential upside of 17.78%. Given Harmonic’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Harmonic is more favorable than Brewbilt Brewing.

Summary

Harmonic beats Brewbilt Brewing on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies. The Cable Access segment offers solutions to cable operators. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Brewbilt Brewing Company Profile

Simlatus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

