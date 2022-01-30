Reviewing NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NVE and Allegro MicroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVE 54.18% 20.29% 19.77% Allegro MicroSystems 9.72% 12.64% 10.08%

66.7% of NVE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of NVE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

NVE has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NVE and Allegro MicroSystems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 6 0 3.00

Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus price target of $39.80, suggesting a potential upside of 51.16%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than NVE.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NVE and Allegro MicroSystems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVE $21.37 million 13.50 $11.69 million $2.95 20.22 Allegro MicroSystems $486.55 million 10.27 $17.95 million $0.32 82.28

Allegro MicroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than NVE. NVE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegro MicroSystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats NVE on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

