Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.22). Reviva Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Reviva Pharmaceuticals.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,106. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.90. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -0.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVPH. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $3,473,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $2,573,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

