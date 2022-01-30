Revomon Market Cap Tops $10.21 Million (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Revomon coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Revomon has a total market capitalization of $10.21 million and approximately $783,865.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Revomon has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00049090 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.74 or 0.06845860 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,923.57 or 0.99978841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00052613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00054344 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003171 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

