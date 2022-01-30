Revomon Price Reaches $0.40 on Exchanges (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Revomon has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001078 BTC on major exchanges. Revomon has a market cap of $9.91 million and $628,390.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00047344 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,493.34 or 0.06733295 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,954.32 or 0.99795494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00050996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006628 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

