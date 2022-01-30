RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the December 31st total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $75,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali acquired 7,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,252.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 21,381 shares of company stock worth $159,763 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in RF Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 29,968 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RF Industries during the second quarter worth about $3,694,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RF Industries by 23.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in RF Industries during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RF Industries by 69.6% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 325,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RF Industries in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of RFIL opened at $6.92 on Friday. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $69.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $21.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.