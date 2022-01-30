RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 74.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of RH worth $10,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the second quarter valued at $693,140,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at $110,173,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in RH in the second quarter valued at $83,105,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of RH by 14.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 361,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,144,000 after purchasing an additional 45,942 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH opened at $391.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $519.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $619.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. RH has a 52-week low of $362.00 and a 52-week high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RH shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.14.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

