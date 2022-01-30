Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Short Interest Up 84.5% in January

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,900 shares, a growth of 84.5% from the December 31st total of 105,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Wendy Diddell sold 67,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $841,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock worth $1,200,240 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Richardson Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Richardson Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Richardson Electronics by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Richardson Electronics by 47.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Richardson Electronics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RELL stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $12.27. 229,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,299. Richardson Electronics has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $165.90 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $53.98 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

