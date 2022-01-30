Ripio Credit Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50,207.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $50,207.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00095114 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00017992 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

