Rise (RISE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $615,484.74

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, Rise has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. Rise has a total market capitalization of $615,484.74 and approximately $88.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EverRise (RISE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00067383 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001097 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000913 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 192,812,243 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

