RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will post sales of $245.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $303.00 million and the lowest is $218.05 million. RLJ Lodging Trust posted sales of $91.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 169.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $780.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $765.62 million to $801.05 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.08). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $17.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 55,224 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 113,786 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 921,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 46,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

