RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,516 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,687,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,393,000 after buying an additional 1,315,859 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,365,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,541,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,086,000 after buying an additional 1,028,038 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after buying an additional 435,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,380,000 after buying an additional 254,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.
RLJ stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.18.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.69%.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RLJ shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.
RLJ Lodging Trust Profile
RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.
