RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,516 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,687,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,393,000 after buying an additional 1,315,859 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,365,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,541,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,086,000 after buying an additional 1,028,038 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after buying an additional 435,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,380,000 after buying an additional 254,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

RLJ stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.18.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.08). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. RLJ Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RLJ shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

