ROAD (ROAD) Price Up 22.6% This Week

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. One ROAD coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ROAD has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. ROAD has a total market cap of $60,308.20 and approximately $70,793.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ROAD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00047274 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,487.87 or 0.06729215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,964.27 or 0.99981444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00050881 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00052187 BTC.

About ROAD

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.