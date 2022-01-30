Robust Token 1-Day Volume Hits $3,773.00 (RBT)

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Robust Token coin can now be bought for about $19.15 or 0.00051720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Robust Token has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Robust Token has a market cap of $660,064.66 and $3,773.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00047344 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,493.34 or 0.06733295 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,954.32 or 0.99795494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00050996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,414 coins and its circulating supply is 34,464 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

