ROC Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ROCAU) Short Interest Update

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ROCAU) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the December 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ROCAU opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08. ROC Energy Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

