Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $8.33 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Lam Research by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 20.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Lam Research by 7.1% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 48.7% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 19.4% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

Shares of LRCX opened at $561.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $674.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $623.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $481.05 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

