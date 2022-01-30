Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 9,222 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,222 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $68.91 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.16.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.