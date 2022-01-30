ROCKI (ROCKI) Market Cap Tops $1.24 Million

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One ROCKI coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular exchanges. ROCKI has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $134,239.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ROCKI has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00048551 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.13 or 0.06842676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,920.19 or 1.00024126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00051549 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00052819 BTC.

ROCKI Coin Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp . The official website for ROCKI is rocki.app

Buying and Selling ROCKI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROCKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROCKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

