Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.25% of Rockwell Automation worth $84,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,800.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total value of $141,409.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

Shares of ROK opened at $284.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.10. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.13 and a 12-month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

