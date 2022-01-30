ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Short Interest Down 44.7% in January

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the December 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RKWBF shares. SEB Equities started coverage on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a 3,000.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from GBX 3,000 ($40.47) to GBX 2,800 ($37.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from 3,000.00 to 3,040.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from 2,475.00 to 2,385.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ROCKWOOL International A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,806.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS RKWBF traded down $125.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $360.94. The company had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.39. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 1 year low of $346.00 and a 1 year high of $531.25.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

