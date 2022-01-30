ROIyal Coin Trading Down 53.9% Over Last Week (ROCO)

ROIyal Coin (CURRENCY:ROCO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. In the last week, ROIyal Coin has traded 53.9% lower against the dollar. ROIyal Coin has a total market cap of $2,468.51 and approximately $3.00 worth of ROIyal Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROIyal Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000490 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 53.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00092839 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000652 BTC.

ROIyal Coin Profile

ROIyal Coin (ROCO) is a coin. ROIyal Coin’s total supply is 2,171,590 coins and its circulating supply is 2,166,322 coins. ROIyal Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinRoiyal . ROIyal Coin’s official website is www.roiyalcoin.pro

