Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,800 shares, a growth of 82.9% from the December 31st total of 129,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,937,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.02) to GBX 140 ($1.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.69) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.81) to GBX 132 ($1.78) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.75.
Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. 3,534,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,778,784. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
