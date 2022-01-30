Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,800 shares, a growth of 82.9% from the December 31st total of 129,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,937,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.02) to GBX 140 ($1.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.69) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.81) to GBX 132 ($1.78) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.75.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. 3,534,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,778,784. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036,966 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

