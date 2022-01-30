ROOBEE Price Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. ROOBEE has a market cap of $7.64 million and $1.78 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00012538 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.81 or 0.00277938 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

