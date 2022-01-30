Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) will report earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Root’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.56). Root posted earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Root will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($2.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Root.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $93.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.20) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Root in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Root from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Root currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROOT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Root by 160.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,493 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Root in the second quarter valued at about $29,587,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Root by 99.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,248,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,547 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the third quarter worth about $4,963,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the second quarter worth about $3,420,000. 31.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROOT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,121,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,365. The company has a market capitalization of $449.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -1.24. Root has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $22.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

