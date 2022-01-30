Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $435.47 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.23 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $466.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

