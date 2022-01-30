Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,023 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.10% of Roper Technologies worth $46,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $435.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $466.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.72. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.23 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

