Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 5.5% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 12,789 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,994,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,947 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,769,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 66,450 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $218,291,000 after buying an additional 22,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,932,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,879.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,318.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,381.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,167.18.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

