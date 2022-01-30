Router Protocol Price Tops $3.68 on Top Exchanges (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded down 59.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.68 or 0.00009929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Router Protocol has a market cap of $23.01 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,259,386 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

