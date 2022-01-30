Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,333.09 ($31.48).

Several research firms have issued reports on RDSB. Barclays set a GBX 3,000 ($40.47) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.68) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.67) price target on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,500 ($33.73) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,038 ($27.50) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of RDSB opened at GBX 1,894.60 ($25.56) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £145.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,696.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,595.07. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,227 ($16.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,945 ($26.24).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.